American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Langen Mcalenn

Langen Mcalenn reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered American Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) traded down 0.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.96. 89,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.68. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post $5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,277.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

