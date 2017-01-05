American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) opened at 15.64 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.84.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $941 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.94 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wunderlich set a $22.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Vetr downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $19.96 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 1,166,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 779,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 635,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a specialty retailer, operating over 1,000 retail stores and online at ae.com and aerie.com in the United States and internationally. The Company operates in the segment of American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand) retail stores, Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters retail stores and AEO Direct.

