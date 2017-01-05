American Airlines Group’s (AAL) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in a report published on Wednesday.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Vetr raised shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) opened at 46.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.23. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 95.17%. The firm earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post $5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, CMO Andrew P. Nocella sold 171,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $6,966,718.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 307,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,777.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beverly K. Goulet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $202,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,398.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc (AAG) is a holding company whose primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier through its subsidiaries, American Airlines, Inc (American) and its regional subsidiaries, Envoy Aviation Group Inc (Envoy), Piedmont Airlines, Inc (Piedmont) and PSA Airlines, Inc (PSA).

