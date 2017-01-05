Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In 2016, Altra Industrial's shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Machinery General Industrial industry. Also, we believe that the company holds solid potential for organic and inorganic growth in the long run. Also, Stromag acquisition, upon completion, will start yielding earnings benefits in 2017. In addition, the company is progressing well on its restructuring and cost-saving strategies. In 2017, the company anticipates closing one facility in the first quarter, while is evaluating options for one or two more closures in the rest of 2017. Rewarding shareholders with dividends and share buybacks remain a priority. Over the last 60 days, earnings estimates for the stock increased for 2017.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIMC. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) opened at 37.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.49. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, VP Gerald P. Ferris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $531,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $72,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. The Company’s products are used to control and transmit power and torque in virtually any industrial application involving movement.

