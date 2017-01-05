Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Short Interest Down 2.4% in December

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,741,607 shares, a drop of 2.4% from the November 30th total of 4,855,951 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days. Currently, 37.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Michael Linn sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $123,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,193 shares in the company, valued at $441,000.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 386.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) opened at 27.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.40 million, a P/E ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 1.13. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a return on equity of 177.60% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business earned $252.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Compass Point downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Services. The Company’s Mortgage Services segment provides services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle, and are outsourced by loan servicers, loan originators, home investors, and other sellers and buyers of single family homes.

