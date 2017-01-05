Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Position Cut by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $196,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 275.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 73,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,024,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 89.6% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.65% on Thursday, reaching $813.02. 1,340,535 shares of the company were exchanged. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.66 and a 12-month high of $839.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $795.97 and a 200 day moving average of $785.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $945.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

