Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $34,859.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,999.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Ann Mather sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.13, for a total transaction of $34,250.85.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ann Mather sold 43 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.10, for a total transaction of $33,888.30.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 786.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $663.06 and a 12 month high of $816.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $777.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.62 by $0.44. The business earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 22.29%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 44 Shares of Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/alphabet-inc-goog-director-ann-mather-sells-44-shares-of-stock/1140781.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective (up previously from $940.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $927,982,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 186.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,435,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,434,000 after buying an additional 934,412 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $498,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $474,985,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 612.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 637,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,795,000 after buying an additional 547,904 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.