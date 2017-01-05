Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Allianz AG’s principal activities are carried out through four divisions: Life/Health: Provides any of life and heath insurances; Property/Casualty: Provides property and casualty insurance, travel insurance and credit insurance; Banking: Provides a range of banking services, including lending, deposit taking, investment banking; Asset Management: Asset Management for third party investor and Asset under Management which cover the owners investments. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZSEY. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Allianz SE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allianz SE in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Allianz SE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) traded up 0.47% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 268,186 shares of the company traded hands. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00.

WARNING: “Allianz SE (AZSEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/allianz-se-azsey-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1141385.html.

About Allianz SE

Allianz SE is a financial service company. The Company is the holding company of the Allianz Group. The Company operates in the field of reinsurance, providing reinsurance protection for Allianz Group companies, in particular. The Company’s segments include Property-Casualty, Life/Health, Asset Management, and Corporate and Other.

