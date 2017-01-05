Allianz SE (AZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Allianz SE (NYSE:AZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZ. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz SE in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Allianz SE in a report on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz SE in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz SE in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Allianz SE

Allianz SE is a financial service company. The Company is the holding company of the Allianz Group. The Company operates in the field of reinsurance, providing reinsurance protection for Allianz Group companies, in particular. The Company’s segments include Property-Casualty, Life/Health, Asset Management, and Corporate and Other.

