AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. lowered AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.26.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) opened at 24.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business earned $767.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.26 million. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. provides research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through three buy-side distribution channels, institutions, retail and private wealth management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company’s principal services include institutional services, retail services, private wealth management services and Bernstein research services.

