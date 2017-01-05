Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 8.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,219 shares. The company has a market cap of $1668.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.57. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $552.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. It operates over 10 underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia.

