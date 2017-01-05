ALCOA CORP (AA) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of ALCOA CORP (NYSE:AA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,085,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,038 shares during the period. ALCOA CORP accounts for about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in ALCOA CORP were worth $61,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in ALCOA CORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in ALCOA CORP by 21.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ALCOA CORP by 18.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALCOA CORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in ALCOA CORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

ALCOA CORP (NYSE:AA) opened at 30.262 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.53 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. ALCOA CORP has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

ALCOA CORP (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm earned $5.21 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. ALCOA CORP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALCOA CORP will post ($0.47) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ALCOA CORP in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of ALCOA CORP in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of ALCOA CORP in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of ALCOA CORP in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALCOA CORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ALCOA CORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

ALCOA CORP Company Profile

Alcoa Inc is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in five segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Company’s multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used across the world in aerospace, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, defense, consumer electronics, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

