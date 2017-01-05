Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) PT Set at $10.00 by FBR & Co

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) received a $10.00 price target from stock analysts at FBR & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. FBR & Co’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 280.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) traded down 3.42% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,478 shares. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $73.04 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post ($1.15) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 82,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 353,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch.

