AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,594,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in AGCO Corporation were worth $127,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AGCO Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,327,000 after buying an additional 90,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AGCO Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,809,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in AGCO Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,411,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,495,000 after buying an additional 221,904 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in AGCO Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,785,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AGCO Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,153,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) opened at 60.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AGCO Corporation had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.85%. AGCO Corporation’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AGCO Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group lowered shares of AGCO Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of AGCO Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of AGCO Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of AGCO Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGCO Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other AGCO Corporation news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $122,377.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts around the world. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

