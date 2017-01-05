Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) opened at 172.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average of $158.45. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $177.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post $7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 92.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7,181.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (commercial) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

