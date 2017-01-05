Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Trading Up 7.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 612,167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Specifically, Director Jean George sold 453,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $17,410,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLRN. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cann began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company earned $3 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 229.77%. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post ($1.59) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,876,000 after buying an additional 140,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,939,000 after buying an additional 181,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,197,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 68,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,540.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 762,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a United States-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapies to treat a range of diseases. Its therapeutic candidate, luspatercept, is being evaluated in Phase III studies for the treatment of the hematologic diseases myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and beta-thalassemia.

