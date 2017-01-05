Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski Acquires 4,000 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 4,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) opened at 27.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The company’s market cap is $1.04 billion. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 229.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company earned $3 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post ($1.59) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, October 7th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a United States-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapies to treat a range of diseases. Its therapeutic candidate, luspatercept, is being evaluated in Phase III studies for the treatment of the hematologic diseases myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and beta-thalassemia.

