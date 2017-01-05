Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) opened at 33.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business earned $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/acadia-realty-trust-akr-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1140499.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,308,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,916,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,410,000 after buying an additional 1,406,187 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 127.3% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after buying an additional 1,402,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,024,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,086,000 after buying an additional 529,724 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,480,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,649,000 after buying an additional 519,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of retail properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the United States. The Company’s segments include Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. The Company conducts its operations through Acadia Realty Limited Partnership.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.