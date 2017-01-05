AC Immune SA (ACIU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune SA in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AC Immune SA in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune SA in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) opened at 13.65 on Tuesday. AC Immune SA has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock’s market cap is $676.26 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

