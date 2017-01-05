Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.2% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,388,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $101,008,000 after buying an additional 107,361 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,557,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,755,000 after buying an additional 1,385,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,552,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $192,530,000 after buying an additional 356,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,080,148 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser purchased 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $599,051.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $200,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,411.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

