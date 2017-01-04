Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,397,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Cowen Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Zynga by 53.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 602,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,514,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after buying an additional 815,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) traded up 1.51% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,598,538 shares. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.40 billion.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm earned $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.59 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

In related news, SVP Devang Shah sold 40,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $114,707.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 214,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $602,267.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,910.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) and Android and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company operates through developing and monetizing social games segment.

