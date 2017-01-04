Zacks: SEACOR Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SEACOR Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SEACOR Holdings an industry rank of 94 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEACOR Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other SEACOR Holdings news, SVP Bruce Weins sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $49,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $2,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,174.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SEACOR Holdings by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in SEACOR Holdings by 8.2% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 801,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,687,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in SEACOR Holdings during the second quarter valued at $337,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in SEACOR Holdings by 7.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEACOR Holdings by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,342,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the period.

Shares of SEACOR Holdings (NYSE:CKH) opened at 73.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90. SEACOR Holdings has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company’s market cap is $1.27 billion.

SEACOR Holdings (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.71. SEACOR Holdings had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEACOR Holdings will post ($7.62) EPS for the current year.

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc is engaged in owning, operating, investing in and marketing equipment, primarily in the offshore oil and gas, shipping and logistics industries. The Company’s segments include Offshore Marine Services, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. The Offshore Marine Services segment operates a fleet of support vessels primarily servicing offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production facilities around the world.

