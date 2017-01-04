Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neustar, Inc. (NSR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neustar, Inc. (NYSE:NSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuStar is a provider of essential clearinghouse services to the North American communications industry and Internet service providers around the world. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NSR. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Neustar in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair cut Neustar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Neustar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of Neustar (NYSE:NSR) opened at 33.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Neustar has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Neustar (NYSE:NSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.84. The business earned $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.51 million. Neustar had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neustar will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Neustar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Societe Generale bought a new position in Neustar during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Neustar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neustar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Neustar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

Neustar Company Profile

