Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KAZ MINERALS PLC UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.5 (KZMYY) to “Buy”

KAZ MINERALS PLC UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.5 (NASDAQ:KZMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of KAZ MINERALS PLC UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.5 (NASDAQ:KZMYY) opened at 1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. KAZ MINERALS PLC UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.5 has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

