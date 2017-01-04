ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc., together with its wholly-owned subsidiary Budget Medical Products, Inc. is a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of proprietary, disposable medical connection systems for use in intravenous therapy applications. The company’s intravenous connectors are designed to prevent accidental disconnection’s of intravenous lines and to protect healthcare workers and their patients from the spread of infectious diseases such as Hepatitis B and Human Immunodeficiency Virus by significantly reducing the risk of accidental needlesticks. “

Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) opened at 147.20 on Monday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.15 and a 200 day moving average of $131.02.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company earned $97.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post $4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) to Buy” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-icu-medical-inc-icui-to-buy/1139480.html.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $289,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Md Sherman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $210,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,699 shares in the company, valued at $9,940,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 189.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $124,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. The Company’s product line includes needlefree connection devices, closed system transfer devices (CSTD), needlefree closed blood sampling systems, disposable pressure transducer systems and hemodynamic monitoring systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.