Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) to Sell

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. is an advanced applied technology company that provides engineered services and hardware to customers who operate in marine, space and other harsh environments. The company supplies a comprehensive range of integrated technical services to a wide array of industries and is one of the world’s largest underwater services contractors. “

OII has been the topic of several other reports. Howard Weil raised Oceaneering International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Oceaneering International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) traded up 0.73% on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 393,051 shares. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $37.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $549 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kreider sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $83,113.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,783.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Oceaneering International by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,829,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,344,000 after buying an additional 160,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oceaneering International by 30.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,811,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,345,000 after buying an additional 652,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $59,789,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Oceaneering International by 59.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,090,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 778,030 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Oceaneering International by 19.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,829,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,335,000 after buying an additional 301,143 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deep water applications. The Company’s business segments include services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield), and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

