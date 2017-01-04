Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) to Sell

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) traded up 0.80% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 21,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $101.18 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Neos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 289.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 140.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

