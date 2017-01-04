Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) opened at 6.80 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for a range of diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

