Zacks Investment Research Lowers InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) to Sell

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Interxion Holding N.V. operates as a provider of carrier-neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company’s data centre facilitates processing, storage, sharing and distribution of data, content, applications and media among carriers and customers. Its carrier-neutral colocation services includes space, power, cooling to house its customers’ computing, network, storage and IT infrastructure. Additionally, Interxion also offers network monitoring, remote monitoring of customer equipment, systems management, engineering support services, cross connects, data backup and storage. The Company’s data centres are located in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam and Madrid, the main data center markets in Europe. Interxion Holding N.V. is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterXion Holding N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of InterXion Holding N.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Pacific Crest reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterXion Holding N.V. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterXion Holding N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) opened at 34.63 on Wednesday. InterXion Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. InterXion Holding N.V. had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding N.V. will post $0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in InterXion Holding N.V. during the second quarter worth $111,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in InterXion Holding N.V. during the second quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InterXion Holding N.V. during the second quarter worth $121,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in InterXion Holding N.V. during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in InterXion Holding N.V. during the second quarter worth $214,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterXion Holding N.V. Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

