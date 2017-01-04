Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) to Sell

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Mallinckrodt is currently focused on reshaping its product portfolio through strategic acquisitions and non-core asset divestitures. Mallinckrodt has decided to sell its Nuclear Imaging business (diagnostic imaging products) to IBA Molecular as the segment has been facing challenges for quite some time. On the other hand, weakness in the Specialty Generics segment is expected to persist as stiff competition continues to hurt both volumes and prices. The company expects double-digit declines in revenues from this segment. The company’s shares have underperformed the Medical-Generic Drugs industry in 2016. However, the company’s acquire-to-invest policy is apparently paying off as both Inomax and Therakos continue to witness solid demand along with Ofirmev. The performance of Acthar has been impressive too.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Leerink Swann set a $70.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price objective on Mallinckrodt PLC from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.59.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) opened at 51.73 on Monday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $85.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $887.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) to Sell” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-mallinckrodt-plc-mnk-to-sell/1139390.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 93.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,152,000 after buying an additional 573,682 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt PLC during the third quarter valued at $31,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 142.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 712,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after buying an additional 419,057 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 739.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 371,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 326,990 shares during the period. Finally, EverPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter valued at $18,842,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt PLC Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company (Mallinckrodt) is engaged in the specialty pharmaceuticals and nuclear imaging business. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, and nuclear imaging agents. The Company’s segments include Specialty Brands, Specialty Generics and Nuclear Imaging.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.