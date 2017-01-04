Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogMein, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “LogMeIn Inc., with world headquarters located near Boston in Woburn, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of on-demand, remote-connectivity and support solutions to small businesses, IT service providers and consumers. The company also has its European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and a development center in Budapest, Hungary. LogMeIn’s software-as-a-service suite of solutions includes capabilities for on-demand customer support of PCs, smartphones and other devices, systems administration, remote access, remote control, file-sharing, virtual private networking, data back-up and online meeting. Its solutions, which are deployed on-demand and accessible through a Web browser, are secure, scalable and easy for its customers to try, purchase and use. The company’s vision is to improve mobility, business productivity and connectivity through its Connectivity as a ServiceSM solutions. “

LOGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of LogMein from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of LogMein in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LogMein from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LogMein in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMein currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.60.

LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM) opened at 98.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93. LogMein has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $110.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 364.31 and a beta of 1.21.

LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm earned $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. LogMein had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.40%. LogMein’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that LogMein will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $4,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 857,948 shares in the company, valued at $78,630,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LogMein by 9.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogMein during the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LogMein during the third quarter worth $29,610,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LogMein during the third quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LogMein during the third quarter worth $619,000.

LogMein Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s product line includes AppGuru, BoldChat, Cubby, join.me, LastPass, LogMeIn Pro, LogMeIn Central, LogMeIn Rescue, LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, LogMeIn Backup, LogMeIn for iOS, LogMeIn Hamachi, MeldiumTM, Xively and RemotelyAnywhere.

