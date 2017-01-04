Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) to Sell

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) opened at 5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $106.65 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post ($1.49) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers.

