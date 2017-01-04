Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) to Hold

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. operates as a supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Its products include sealing and trim, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, thermal and emissions and anti-vibration systems. The company markets its products directly to automotive original equipment manufacturers, tier I and tier II suppliers, and non-automotive manufacturers. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Novi, Michigan. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $115.00 target price on Cooper-Standard Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Buckingham Research lowered Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.17.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) opened at 103.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.70. Cooper-Standard Holdings has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $107.94.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.18 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 3.75%. Cooper-Standard Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard Holdings will post $10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Pumphrey sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $707,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,107.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $8,659,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 214.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,149,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,582,000 after buying an additional 784,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 731,852.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 307,378 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 173.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 306,813 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 285.3% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 389,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after buying an additional 288,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 56.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 618,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,078,000 after buying an additional 223,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard Holdings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems components for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Company operates through four segments, which include North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific.

