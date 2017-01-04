Zacks: ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ICICI Bank Limited an industry rank of 138 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of ICICI Bank Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) traded down 0.53% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 4,276,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ICICI Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Limited by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 402,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Limited by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Limited by 8.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Limited by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Limited by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

