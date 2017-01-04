Zacks: HNI Corporation (HNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned HNI Corporation an industry rank of 94 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HNI Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of HNI Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) opened at 55.01 on Friday. HNI Corporation has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. HNI Corporation had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm earned $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HNI Corporation will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in HNI Corporation by 850.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 321,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 287,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI Corporation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in HNI Corporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HNI Corporation during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in HNI Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 104,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company manufactures and markets gas and wood burning fireplaces. It operates through two segments: office furniture and hearth products. Its office furniture segment manufactures and markets a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

