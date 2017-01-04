Zacks: Analysts Set $41.25 Price Target for German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.40 (Hold) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. German American Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 13.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $41.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given German American Bancorp an industry rank of 10 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered German American Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons lowered German American Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/zacks-analysts-set-41-25-price-target-for-german-american-bancorp-inc-gabc/1139921.html.

Shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) traded up 0.21% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,693 shares. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $799.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.17.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s operating segments include core banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations. The core banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the Company’s local markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.