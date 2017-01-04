Zacks: Accelerize Inc (ACLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accelerize Inc (NASDAQ:ACLZ) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Accelerize an industry rank of 40 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Accelerize (NASDAQ:ACLZ) traded up 0.00000% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47505. Accelerize has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $31.02 million.

In other Accelerize news, Director Jr. Mario Marsillo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 449,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,717.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc owns and operates CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that provides a suite of marketing intelligence tools. The Company’s software-as-a service (SaaS) is an enterprise solution, which provides online tracking and analytics solutions for advertisers and online marketers. The Company provides software solutions for businesses interested in optimizing their digital advertising spend.

