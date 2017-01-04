Yelp Inc. (YELP) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $44.11 price target on the local business review company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) traded up 3.14% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,020 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The company’s market cap is $3.09 billion. Yelp has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $131,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,627,569 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $140,493,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Yelp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,211,457 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,139,000 after buying an additional 95,977 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 68.0% in the third quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 735,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Yelp by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,691,992 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after buying an additional 202,399 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Yelp by 7,215.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,580,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,975,000 after buying an additional 1,558,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing word of mouth online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company provides local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences, through reviews, tips, photos and videos, and engages directly with businesses, through reviews, phone calls and its Message the Business feature.

