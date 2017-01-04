Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday. Argus currently has a buy rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xilinx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.99 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) opened at 59.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.19. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $579 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 15,284 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $811,121.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 25,750 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,343,279 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,169,086,000 after buying an additional 541,336 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,751,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $692,919,000 after buying an additional 605,905 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Xilinx by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,617,440 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $535,913,000 after buying an additional 928,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Xilinx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,080,560 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $547,778,000 after buying an additional 490,249 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 45.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,876,804 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $455,617,000 after buying an additional 3,097,167 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

