Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Position Maintained by Qualcomm Inc. DE

Qualcomm Inc. DE held its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Xcel Energy comprises 1.8% of Qualcomm Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Qualcomm Inc. DE’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 288,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 27,811 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 258,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 344,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 4,649,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,276,000 after buying an additional 49,538 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) traded up 0.44% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 2,542,571 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.06. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company earned $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $49.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $405,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,186.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers. Its segments are regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The regulated electric utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

