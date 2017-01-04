WS Atkins PLC (ATK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,572 at Peel Hunt

WS Atkins PLC (LON:ATK) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,634 ($20.08) to GBX 1,572 ($19.32) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATK. Numis Securities Ltd lifted their target price on shares of WS Atkins PLC from GBX 1,710 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($23.35) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on shares of WS Atkins PLC from GBX 1,750 ($21.51) to GBX 1,820 ($22.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WS Atkins PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of WS Atkins PLC to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($17.21) to GBX 1,500 ($18.43) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.56) target price on shares of WS Atkins PLC in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,626.50 ($19.99).

Shares of WS Atkins PLC (LON:ATK) opened at 1469.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.43 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,469.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,477.09. WS Atkins PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,110.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,750.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “WS Atkins PLC (ATK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,572 at Peel Hunt” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/ws-atkins-plc-atk-price-target-lowered-to-gbx-1572-at-peel-hunt/1139402.html.

In other WS Atkins PLC news, insider Gretchen Watkins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($23.15) per share, for a total transaction of £94,200 ($115,767.48).

WS Atkins PLC Company Profile

WS Atkins plc is engaged in providing design, engineering and project management consultancy services. The Company operates through five segments: UK and Europe, North America, Middle East, Asia Pacific and Energy. In the UK and Europe segment, the Company’s focus is on planning, designing and enabling its clients’ capital programs and projects in and around infrastructure and transportation, as well as providing engineering consultancy services to other markets.

Receive News & Ratings for WS Atkins PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WS Atkins PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.