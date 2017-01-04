Williams Capital Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Q4 2016 Earnings (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Williams Capital upped their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s FY2018 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wunderlich boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources Company from $182.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/williams-capital-comments-on-pioneer-natural-resources-companys-q4-2016-earnings-pxd/1140005.html.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) traded down 0.8890% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.9412. The company had a trading volume of 819,496 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.14 and its 200 day moving average is $175.21. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $195.00. The company’s market capitalization is $31.39 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources Company had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Timothy L. Dove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $555,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,086,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,467,601.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 20.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 450.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States. The Company operates through the oil and gas development, exploration and production segment. The Company focuses on production of oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and gas through development drilling, production enhancement activities and acquisitions of producing properties.

