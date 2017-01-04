Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 78.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Norfolk Souther Corporation during the second quarter worth about $37,178,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 11.2% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 126,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 649,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,049,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) traded up 3.41% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.64. 2,705,471 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.28. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Souther Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $197,925.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $190,364.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Souther Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

