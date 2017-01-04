Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake Boosted by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 695.1% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 33,706 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 41,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,397,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,142,000 after buying an additional 127,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,032,648 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Vetr cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.19 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

