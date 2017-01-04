WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) traded down 2.107% on Wednesday, reaching $134.015. 102,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.375 and a beta of 1.05. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $141.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post $5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total transaction of $386,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,786,000 after buying an additional 489,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,789,000 after buying an additional 462,749 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 68.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 663,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,200,000 after buying an additional 270,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 18.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,830,000 after buying an additional 257,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth approximately $27,265,000.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company focused on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The Company’s segments include Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

