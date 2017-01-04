Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings comprises about 3.4% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 2,057.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,814,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,874,000 after buying an additional 2,683,915 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the second quarter worth about $310,013,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 38.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,853,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,179,000 after buying an additional 1,359,249 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 8.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,028,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,848,000 after buying an additional 1,340,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,940,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,408,000 after buying an additional 1,306,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) traded up 0.92% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,744 shares. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.27 and a one year high of $133.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.20 million. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post $7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Northcoast Research cut Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

In other Zimmer Biomet Holdings news, insider David A. Jr. Nolan sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $510,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, formerly Zimmer Holdings, Inc, is engaged designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; spine, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

