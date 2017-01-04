Wandisco PLC (WAND) Insider Sells £47,840 in Stock

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) insider David James Richards sold 23,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.46), for a total value of £47,840 ($58,793.17).

David James Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, David James Richards sold 145,000 shares of Wandisco PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.46), for a total value of £290,000 ($356,396.71).

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) opened at 195.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.71. Wandisco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 69.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 249.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 58.22 million.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Wandisco PLC in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Wandisco PLC

WANdisco plc is engaged in the development and provision of global collaboration software. The Company operates through development and sale of licenses for software and related maintenance segment. It is a provider of data replication technology enabling organizations to meet the challenges of storage, scalability, performance and availability of both data and applications.

