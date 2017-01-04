Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Shares Sold by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161,869 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.23. 4,981,333 shares of the stock traded hands. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Shares Sold by DIAM Co. Ltd.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/wal-mart-stores-inc-wmt-shares-sold-by-diam-co-ltd/1140016.html.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $73.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $5,185,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.