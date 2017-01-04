Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) opened at 19.99 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDR shares. Citigroup Inc. cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 134.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 225,696 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 226,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2,373.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 62,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds, Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios, InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

