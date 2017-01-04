Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Sells $1,539,600.00 in Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) insider Mitchell N. Schear sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) opened at 104.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $99.80. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.60 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 971.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 97.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Euclid Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is the sole general partner of, and owns common limited partnership interest in the Operating Partnership.

